Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,519 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.49% of Ooma worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OOMA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ooma by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 23,929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ooma

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $59.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.44 million. Ooma had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OOMA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Ooma

(Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

