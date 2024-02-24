Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 26,239 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $297.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

