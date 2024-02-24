Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 304.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,416 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $50,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.68. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $17.70.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

