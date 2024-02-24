Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Astronics worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Astronics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Astronics by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Astronics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Astronics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Astronics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 56.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Astronics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Astronics Stock Performance

Shares of ATRO opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $642.82 million, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

