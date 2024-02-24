Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Rapid7 worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 62.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $87,000. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 34.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RPD stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $61.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

