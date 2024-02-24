Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.55 Million Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.72% of Vera Bradley worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $7.47 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22.

Insider Activity at Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $114.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Kelley sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $251,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

