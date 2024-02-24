Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5,703.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,769 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in State Street by 51.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in State Street by 90.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $73.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.03. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.