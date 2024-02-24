Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,024 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.77% of PlayAGS worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 651.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $362.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

