Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 265,482 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.58% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 716,590 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 267,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 447.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 153,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.
Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TAST stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $514.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.33 and a beta of 2.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Carrols Restaurant Group Profile
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
