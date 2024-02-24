Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 265,482 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.58% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 716,590 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 267,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 447.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 153,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TAST stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $514.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.33 and a beta of 2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.55 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAST

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

(Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.