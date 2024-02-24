Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

GPI stock opened at $265.29 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $194.33 and a one year high of $310.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.14 and a 200-day moving average of $271.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.22%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

