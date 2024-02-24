Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,051,020 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,096,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051,020 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Silvercorp Metals worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.19. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

