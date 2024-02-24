Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 14,714 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,714 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.79% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 223,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $623,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 177.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 598,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

