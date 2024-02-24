Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Cummins by 77.9% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $263.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $269.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.10.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,189 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,129 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

