Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 231,371 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231,371 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TPH opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.