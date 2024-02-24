Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 33,492 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,492 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of BlueLinx worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BXC opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.84. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.91.

BXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

