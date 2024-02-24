Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 564,424 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 564,424 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Silgan worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Silgan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Silgan by 30.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Price Performance

SLGN stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $54.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Silgan had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLGN

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.