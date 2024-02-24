Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 61,029 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 61,029 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Matson worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matson by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Matson by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Matson stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.00. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $122.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

