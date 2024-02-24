Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 71,479 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,479 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.03% of JAKKS Pacific worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAKK. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 4,676.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $34.80 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $350.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

