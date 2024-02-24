Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 80,140 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,140 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Newmont by 90.9% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 92,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 43,916 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,890,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,866,000 after buying an additional 43,884 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5,976.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 565,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 555,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Newmont by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,827,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,232,000 after acquiring an additional 428,537 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

