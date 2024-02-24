Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 92,019 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $102.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.