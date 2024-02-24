Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.81

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.81 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 94.90 ($1.19). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.07), with a volume of 2,653 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 96.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.81. The company has a market cap of £8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,214.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59.

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

