Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.82

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.82 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 88.60 ($1.12). Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 88.90 ($1.12), with a volume of 84,106 shares traded.

Aew Uk Reit Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.21. The stock has a market cap of £140.84 million, a PE ratio of -1,111.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Aew Uk Reit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Aew Uk Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.

About Aew Uk Reit

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

