Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $32.99 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James William Burns sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $36,961.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $64,772.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,397. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,492,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after acquiring an additional 438,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 411,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $9,926,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after acquiring an additional 344,959 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

