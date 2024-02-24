Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the mining company will earn $2.63 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AEM. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of AEM opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,670,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 151,147 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,227,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,199,000 after buying an additional 247,558 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 65.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 155,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,371,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,500,000 after acquiring an additional 110,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

