Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 36.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 173,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $2,912,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

