Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 30,460 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 7.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE NOK opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

