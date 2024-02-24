Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 3,698 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $120.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $127.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.45.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is -3.19%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,162,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,162,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,783. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

