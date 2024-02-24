Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 78.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $132.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average of $122.61. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

