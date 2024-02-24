Aigen Investment Management LP Has $317,000 Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after acquiring an additional 827,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 47.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 543,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,403,000 after buying an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $711,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $711,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock worth $2,138,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IPAR opened at $152.22 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $118.24 and a one year high of $161.17. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.42.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.