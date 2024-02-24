Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $308,000 in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,503,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 138,879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $186.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.06 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Scott J. Watson purchased 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,137.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $74,175.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Watson bought 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,137.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

