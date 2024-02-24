Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $328,000 in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Danaos by 45.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Danaos in the second quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Danaos by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DAC opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.88. Danaos Co. has a 52 week low of $51.19 and a 52 week high of $80.39.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

