Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $339,000 in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 39.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWAN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,555.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,555.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,586.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,588 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,354 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

CWAN stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.50. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.