Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $340,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,277 shares of company stock worth $44,686,439 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $267.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.