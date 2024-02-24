Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $308,000 Investment in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 352.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 141.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

