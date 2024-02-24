Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPA. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Copa Stock Performance

CPA stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.13 million. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.67%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

