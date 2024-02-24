Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of UWM at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of UWM by 2,107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,592,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UWM by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,044,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 322,021 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UWM by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UWM by 12,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UWMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.59.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of UWM stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 1.62.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

