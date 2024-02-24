Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 176 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tennant were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,122,000 after acquiring an additional 119,014 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 853,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Tennant by 6.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tennant by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tennant by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tennant has a twelve month low of $63.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average is $85.31.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. Tennant had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

Tennant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.