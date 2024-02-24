Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 3,058 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after buying an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,800,000 after purchasing an additional 362,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,587,000 after acquiring an additional 707,001 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 22.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,862 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $54.01.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,282 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WBS. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

