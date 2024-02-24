Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $36.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

