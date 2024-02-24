Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 8,020 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,279.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

EQT Trading Down 0.8 %

EQT stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.82%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

