Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDS opened at $429.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $398.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.96. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $434.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

