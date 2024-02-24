Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 23,924 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,924 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,895,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after acquiring an additional 97,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,329,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after buying an additional 675,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,527,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,414,000 after buying an additional 708,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after buying an additional 96,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after buying an additional 192,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Krispy Kreme’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -63.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

