Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after buying an additional 126,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,028 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $495,292.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,184.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 213,788 shares of company stock worth $4,995,804 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

BHLB opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $962.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.91. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

