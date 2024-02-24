Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Shares of AKAM opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $129.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

