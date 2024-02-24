Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Barclays

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Alarm.com has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.47.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 474.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

