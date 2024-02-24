Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alcoa

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Alcoa Trading Down 4.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

AA opened at $26.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.49.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.96%.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.