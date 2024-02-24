Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,210 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $35,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $121.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average of $113.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 940.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

