Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Alkermes alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALKS

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,641,000 after purchasing an additional 268,222 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after purchasing an additional 556,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,709,000 after purchasing an additional 227,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.