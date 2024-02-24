Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the software’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.14.
In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $455,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 4,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $326,691.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $455,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,895 shares of company stock worth $19,073,098. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.
