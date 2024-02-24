Amar Maletira Sells 37,446 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,638,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,772.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amar Maletira also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Amar Maletira sold 110,502 shares of Rackspace Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $143,652.60.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $846,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXT. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RXT

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.